Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming temperatures through the weekend, breeze picks up Sunday

High pressure is building in giving us the deep blue sky in place as well as some warmer temperatures each afternoon.

Daytime highs rebounded into the 60s and 70s this afternoon, and temperatures will only continue to climb as we wrap up the weekend.

A breeze on hand this evening out of the south will help to keep temperatures from falling too quickly into the upper 30s and 40s across the state.

As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end overnight, we will wake up to a 7:01AM sunrise Sunday morning. Sunset will occur at 5:25 PM Sunday evening.

Plenty of sunshine will be seen across the state as winds turn gusty at times out of the south. This will allow temperatures to climb into the 70s and 80s.

Winds remain elevated through early next week as our next storm system gathers organization. Expect gusts between 25 and 30 MPH to be possible.

Clouds start to mix back in across the region to start the upcoming work week. These clouds signal changes to come. A cold front arrives Tuesday but does not look to bring much if anything in terms of rain chances with it.

Moisture will be delayed until the second half of the work week as several rounds of energy help to spark scattered rain chances Wednesday as a second more potent system moves through the region.

Ironing out the details on the exact timing and placement of this storm system will be key as isolated strong storms could be possible if the right ingredients fall into place. It is worth monitoring in the days to come.

Rain and rumbles will accompany this second system Wednesday into Thursday before it quickly slides east.

We will remain on the back side of a more active upper-level pattern to wrap up the work week and start the weekend. This will secure some cooler temperatures settling over the region into next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige