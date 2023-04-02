Breezy and warm today, with most seeing highs in the 70s. A few across southern Kansas even jumped into the low 80s!

Fire Weather Watches remain in place for southwest Kansas through 9 PM this evening. Still, we need to stay vigilant when it comes to fire weather because Fire Weather Watches are already in place for most of the state for Tuesday, as winds will pick up for the middle of the week. Please, no outdoor burning for the next few days.

A quick shot of moisture will move through northcentral Kansas tonight. A stray shower or two is possible before midnight, but most of the region will remain dry.

Temperatures will cool tonight, with winds relaxing slightly for the start of the week. Northerly winds will help push northwest Kansas back into the 30s, while those in southcentral Kansas will still see southerly flow through the morning, keeping overnight lows on the warm side.

A wide range of temperatures will paint the state tomorrow afternoon Highs across southern Kansas reach into the 80s, while most of the region will be in the 60s or 70s. Winds will be breezy with sunny skies.

Our winds pick up again on Tuesday ahead of our next cold front. Strong winds are expected across the state with gusts from 50-60 MPH.

High Wind Watches are in place for southwest Kansas and our panhandle counties for Tuesday. This is where we expect to see the strongest winds, with gusts over 60 MPH Kay and Harper counties in Oklahoma have a Wind Advisory also in place for Tuesday.

A few showers will track across northwest Kansas on Tuesday as the cold front tracks across the region. We could see some snowflakes mix in with the rain as temperatures will quickly drop behind the front.

For those traveling east on Tuesday, stay weather aware. We are watching the potential for strong to severe storms across eastern Kansas and into Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. Our far eastern counties are included in the marginal risk, as an isolated storm or two could flare up before tracking east.

Temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees behind this cold front as northerly winds rush into the region. They will bring cooler air and push our highs into the 50s for Wednesday Temperatures will slowly recover by the weekend as we return to the mid-70s on Sunday.

The cold front will also usher drier air to the region, keeping skies clear and rain chances low through the weekend and into early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy Lo: 54 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy Lo: 59 Wind: SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll