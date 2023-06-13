We have had a beautiful start to this Tuesday with sunshine in the Wichita and South Central Kansas area and patchy cloud cover in northern and western Kansas just spotty shower activity in northwest Kansas. Temperatures are warming nicely through the 60s and 70s this morning and are headed for 70s and 80s for highs this afternoon, a few degrees below average for mid-June.

A stray thunderstorm can develop in central and eastern Kansas later this afternoon with better thunderstorm chances in western Kansas. Southwest Kansas has a threat for severe weather in the form of damaging wind gusts and hail late today and this evening. This afternoon’s weather will be quite similar to yesterday, comfortably warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. These temperatures are running below the average for the middle of June, so our advice is to enjoy these comfortable conditions before the heat of Summer really gets going!

Summer begins next Wednesday but we should hit the 90s before this weekend is over!

We do remain in an unsettled weather pattern and we are looking for more showers and thunderstorms to develop over eastern Colorado this afternoon and move east into Western Kansas. A few stray, pop-up storms will be possible farther east, but the bulk of the storm activity will be in western Kansas.

A few storms over southwestern Kansas can reach severe limits late this afternoon and this evening. The primary threat is for large hailstones and a few damaging wind gusts so keep it tuned to KSN for the latest updates.

As storms move east tonight they will lose their intensity but will still bring healthy rain chances to the western half of Kansas, with rain most likely west of I-135.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s and low 60s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a drier day across Kansas with much fewer storms expected. A few afternoon pop-up storms will still be possible but Wednesday will be a mostly dry day for Kansas. Highs tomorrow warm up to the mid 80s in central Kansas and low 80s out west.

A slightly more organized disturbance will move toward the area on Thursday and that may lead to our next best chance of seeing rainfall, with the possibility of an overnight complex of storms to move across the region.

Into the weekend, highs continue to rise and will reach the mid 90s by Sunday. Rain chances taper off and early next week looks a lot like summer with dry and toasty weather all across Kansas.

6/13/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman