A little bit of light rain and cloud cover is hanging around this morning but most of that will move out of the area shortly after sunrise. Some patches of fog have developed but will clear up once the sun comes up.

Temperatures start out in the 50s and will rise a bit more quickly today as the sun comes out and stays out into the afternoon.

Highs will come up to the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a beautiful day across Kansas as winds stay light.

An upper level storm system will pass to our east today and may trigger a few storms across northeastern Kansas.

While most of this activity will stay east of the KSN viewing area, a few storms may be possible across our eastern fringes.

Any storms that form may be strong, but severe weather will mainly happen east of us.

Tonight we cool down to the 50s and stay quiet with mostly clear skies.

It will be another nice day in Kansas tomorrow as we warm up a bit more, nearing average in the low to middle 80s.

Warmer temperatures take hold this week as a weak area of high pressure drifts past. We won’t shoot up too far above normal but it will be warm out during the afternoons.

In a few days, a strong upper level storm system dives into the western US. This will move the jet stream overhead and put Kansas in line to see at least some scattered showers and storms beginning late Monday or early Tuesday.

Models disagree sharply with how this storm evolves later in the week. Some have it moving overhead by late week while others hold it out west as it slowly spins down, which would lead to lower chances of storms for Kansas by next weekend. If this big area of disturbed weather can move our way, it may even lead to some severe storms around the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.