Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming through mid-week, windy and colder change into the weekend

The sunshine is back and it will feel good during the daytime for many days this week.

Due to the lack of clouds, light winds and a dry atmosphere, temps will tumble to the teens and 20s overnight.

The warming trend continues thanks to a more southwesterly component to our winds. We jump into the 50s Tuesday and the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday.

We will see an increase in cloud cover as our next cold front comes in Wednesday into Thursday. This front may spark a sprinkle or a flurry, but it is starved for moisture.

Colder and blustery winds will be the topic Thursday into Friday. I would not be shocked to see a wind gust above 50 MPH to the northwest through Friday. We will need to monitor for an increase in fire danger during this time as well. Highs will drift back to the 40s through the weekend.

This weekend a system may skirt by to our west and bring limited moisture to our far southwest counties. Honestly, any rain or snow over the next 7 to 10 days looks meager for Kansas overall.

The last 7 to 10 days of January could turn more Arctic in nature for our area so enjoy these milder days because winter is not over yet.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman