Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming trend for the week of Christmas

The main weather story this morning is the frigid feel to the air. Most of our communities have dipped to the single digits and teens across the state. Luckily, our winds are fairly light thanks to high pressure in place, but those wind chills are still in the single digits for a good chunk of Kansas. You will want a few extra layers out the door this morning.

5 AM Wind Chills on Sunday

Winds begin to shift out of the south today. While not overly strong, a few gusts could reach up to 25-30 mph, especially across central Kansas.

This southerly wind will help us warm up a few degrees. Expect some lower 40s for afternoon highs, while those out west could climb a few degrees higher to the lower 50s.

Aside from a few clouds to the east today, most of us should see a good deal of sunshine. That will help it feel a bit warmer. Sunny skies carry us into the new work week as well.

Temperatures climb this week. Our average high in Wichita for this time of year is 45 degrees, and most of the next seven days should climb above that. We are trending towards the lower 50s to begin the week, with mid to upper 50s back by Thursday.

If you are hoping for a white Christmas, I would say to head to Colorado because you will likely not find any snow here. Our temperatures could even jump into the lower 60s on Christmas afternoon.

Our overall pattern is keeping us incredibly dry through the week as well. We really could use the rainfall, but most of the moisture bypasses the state of Kansas in the long term trends.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears