Warmer air graces us with its presence today with temperatures making a run back at the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will pick up out of the south helping usher that warmer air into the region.

Winds will be gusty at times, up to 40 mph. This is the trend mainly for those out west. It will be breezy at times closer to the Wichita area. For this reason, as well as a dry ground, Fire Weather Warnings are in place for those out west through the evening. NO BURNING as we have seen how quickly fires can and will get out of hand.

The main weather story for the second half of the week is our threat for severe weather. A disturbance rolls through on Wednesday, allowing for a few thunderstorms to develop in western Kansas. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning an isolated storm or two could become severe.

This wave of activity looks to bubble up in the afternoon and die off around sunset.

Our next wave comes on Thursday. An area across south central and southwest Kansas has also been included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This also looks to be a small scale event, with an isolated storm or two becoming strong to severe.

The bigger event looks to come on Friday. We have our eyes on this event for potential larger impacts. There is a risk for severe weather along a dry line across central into eastern Kansas. All storm hazards look possible.

Friday night seems to be the time slot painted for this round. We need to iron out some details over the next few days, but keep an eye on Friday night if you have any outdoor plans.

Our temperature trend continues the upward climb through the second half of the week with 70s and 80s returning. A front will also swing through Friday night, allowing our temperatures to drop back to the lower 70s by Saturday. It is a beautiful and spring like forecast. We are not expecting a washout by any means this week, just a few spotty storm chances.

4/26/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 72 Wind: SE/S 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 78 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 57 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 61 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 72 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 52 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 56 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears