Another cool and beautiful morning in the Sunflower State! A few clouds are found down along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line and we will keep a super slim chance for a random shower in that direction. The rest of see plenty of sunshine out there today.

The abundant sunshine will help us warm a bit into the afternoon. Expect Saturday to be our warmest of the next seven. Highs in southern Kansas will bump up toward the 90 degree mark with slightly cooler air to the north. Winds will be mainly out of the north/northeast today, but remain on the lighter side. Not horribly hot.

A weak front rolls through late Saturday into early Sunday. Lows will be nice and cool yet again.

This front will help shave a few degrees off of our afternoon highs. Expect Sunday to be spectacular in the lower 80s for most. This is the general trend over the next week. A mostly sunny sky takes over with highs mainly jumping around in the lower to mid 80s.

There are a few days later on next week that could be a bit warmer, but overall cool mornings and warm afternoons are on tap. The dry stretch makes for a perfect car wash forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 89 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 82 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 51 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 85 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears