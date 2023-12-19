Gusty winds will ease early tonight as additional cloud cover streams into Kansas.

Two systems are lined up and ready to take aim for holiday travelers later this week through Christmas. Good news is that temperatures will be warm enough to produce mostly rain. We will need to watch the northwestern corner of our viewing area for a changeover to snow late Christmas Eve into Christmas with the latter system.

With thickening clouds, temperatures during the overnights this week will be warmer than average.

With a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday, we will have unseasonably warm temps in the afternoon from the 50s to the 60s. This is a good 10-15 degrees above the norm for this time of year! Winds will be slightly breezy at times, but not too terribly strong.

The next system looks delayed by a few hours Thursday. Rain showers will stretch from near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line to the southwest by morning and track into central Kansas Thursday afternoon. Rain showers should exit areas East Thursday night.

Rainfall potential ranges from 0.1″ to 0.3″ with locally higher amounts in southeast Kansas.

Friday will be a lull between systems.

A stronger piece of energy has the capability to produce widespread rain Saturday into Christmas Eve. It will not be a weekend washout but hit or miss rain showers will be around for the better part of the weekend.

As temps cool Christmas Eve through Christmas morning, a brief change to snow is expected to the northwest. We will fine-tune any accumulations for local travelers.

Santa brings a cold front on Christmas, effectively resetting temps next week with highs from the 30s to the 40s. Arctic air is locked north right now, so it does not look like a bitter blast rounding out 2023.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 40 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 58 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain.

|Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 45 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman