Storm Track 3 forecast: Warming up for the work week!

Storm Tracker radar shows a few hit and miss showers to the east of Wichita, moving to the south. These will continue to dissipate this evening.

Evening clouds will dissipate too as the sun sets and for the overnight with high pressure parking overhead, it’s a window-opening type of night!

We’ll have mostly clear skies and light winds. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s across the state.

Tomorrow the high retreats and we’ll see the temperatures warm ever so slightly.

Mostly sunny skies and the temperature inches upward slightly for the afternoon. Look for highs in the 80s east with the lower 90s in the west.

Look for a steady warm up during the upcoming work week as highs climb back into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, which is typical for this time of year. A few storms are possible, especially from Thursday to Saturday.

