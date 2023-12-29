It is a cold morning in Kansas, and there is still some snow and ice in parts of the state that has yes to melt. This could lead to some slick spots, especially in northwest Kansas.

Temperatures will begin to warm up today, but the cold air in place is going to be pretty stubborn. Highs range from the upper 30s to the low 50s, coldest in areas with remaining snowpack from this week’s winter storm.

Sunshine will be the dominant force in our skies as we have chased away most of the moisture from our skies, and that will carry us into the new year with a quiet weather pattern. Lows tonight come in cold again, ranging from the teens to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be a much nicer day as winds stay light and afternoon highs rise into the 50s. In fact, it may be the nicest day in the next week!

Another cold front is set to arrive by Sunday morning. This will have no moisture to work with and comes through dry, but that will bring more chilly north winds throughout New Years Eve.

Temperatures will remain chilly into New Years Day, so be sure to bundle up if you are heading out for fireworks displays or New Years Eve parties! Temperatures will be below freezing.

Next week, we stay fairly quiet as moisture fails to reach us despite several systems passing by.

We will be on the cool side of the jet stream, which will keep temperatures near or below average into the new year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy Hi: 44 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 52 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.