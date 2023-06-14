A few showers leftover from overnight storms will continue drifting slowly east and we should be mostly dry by mid to late morning. Once the sun comes out, we will quickly warm up to the mid 80s, with lower 80s and upper 70s out west.

We will not have as much support for storm development today and as such only a few spotty storms will be in the picture.

The best chance of rain will be in south-central to southeastern Kansas, but chances of rain will be low at 20% or less and storms will fizzle out after sunset. Lows tonight will be nice and cool with 50s west and 60s east.

Tomorrow we crank the heat up a few degrees, rising to the upper 80s in Wichita and mid 80s out west.

An upper level disturbance will move into western Kansas tomorrow afternoon and provides support for more showers and storms to develop. A complex of storms is likely to form and march to the east. Ingredients look to be in place for these storms to maintain themselves well into the overnight as they march east.

A Slight Risk is in effect for much of Kansas tomorrow. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts in central Kansas, with large hail and a tornado or two not out of the question especially in western Kansas before the storms merge together into a line.

Friday will be more on the dry side after the storms move through but a couple of pop up storms may still happen in the afternoon. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday especially in central and eastern Kansas.

After the weekend’s storms move out, we will finally see a few days with little to no storm activity in our area. Temperatures soar into the 90s across the state by Sunday and we stay toasty into early next week. Showers and storms may try to come back into the picture by the middle of next week, which would help to bring temperatures down a bit.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.