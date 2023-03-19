The cold is finally on its way out as south winds have re-established themselves over Kansas today. Those winds will stay gusty overnight, which will keep us from hitting the deep freeze like we did Sunday morning.

A warming trend will be in full swing by the time we hit the official first day of spring tomorrow. Skies will become a bit more cloud filled but the winds are expected to stay gusty all throughout the day tomorrow, with highs reaching the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Due to the wind gusts expected in excess of 40 miles per hour tomorrow, a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 7pm Monday afternoon for south-central Kansas including the Wichita metro.

Clouds will continue to build in later in the day tomorrow and may begin to drop a bit of rain late in the evening Monday, but the most substantial rain chance will be overnight into Tuesday morning. A wave of showers will blossom over central Kansas and quickly move east, exiting the area by mid-morning. Most rainfall will be light, but a few brief downpours of rain may be possible especially along the Kansas Turnpike and points east.

More clouds and warmer temperatures are expected through Wednesday, when we will reach well above normal to highs in the mid 70s!

A cold front will nose its way into the picture later in the week, which will bring highs down closer to or slightly below average to close the week, as well as keeping low-end rain chances in the forecast.

The bulk of the rain activity will remain south and east as the cold front interacts with moisture, but at least a few light showers will be possible as weak disturbances move by into the weekend. No majorly cold weather is expected for the coming week.

3/19/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Windy. Hi: 59 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow night: Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: S 10-25.

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy,breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 60 Lo: 33. Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.