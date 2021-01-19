Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming Wednesday winds, unsettled weekend

Temperatures today were closer to seasonable norms. We have had intervals of clouds and sunshine with more cloud cover concentrated near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. The storm track is active to our south, but we are unable to tap into any of that moisture – only the clouds from time to time.

The slight drop we experienced today will not last long. We are heading up Wednesday into Thursday to the 50s. The 60s will return to several of our communities during this time.



Winds could gust up to 45 MPH Wednesday. With warm, dry and windy conditions, concerns for grass fires will rise.



Our next cold front Thursday will lead us back to the 40s Friday. The system for Friday will stay far enough to our south that we will miss out on the moisture.

Over the weekend, it becomes unsettled. Saturday night into Sunday, rain and snow will favor areas to the north. We will battle dry air to the south which may keep our chances at bay.

We have another wave Sunday into Monday that could bring another chance for rain and snow followed by a wintry mix next Tuesday.

With all of these opportunities, we may still be grasping at straws for any pronounced moisture in our territory as activity has a better chance of organizing to our east/southeast. Temps next week will be near seasonable averages for this time of year.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman