Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming winds for all through the weekend

Clouds took time to clear farther east today, like here in Wichita.

After a chilly start with some communities dipping into the 20s and lower 30s, we saw temperatures rebound this afternoon.

As temps cool overnight, we will see an increase in low level cloud cover that will keep temperatures warmer heading into Friday. A southerly flow will also help this warming process, keeping us from getting too cold.

Winds will be breezy Friday with gusts to 35 MPH. Any cloud cover erodes and we have a much warmer day on tap. Temps out west will be warmer where a few 70s will pop up in the afternoon.

The warmth continues this weekend – definitely a time to take advantage of the outdoors. Highs will be comfortable in the 60s and 70s. Sunday will be the warmest before a cool front early next week.

By the end of the weekend, winds will increase further. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH are possible. This first wind shift by Monday will drop temps slightly, but it will not be until a stronger system comes through by the middle of next week before we feel a more significant change.

Rain will be possible Wednesday from central into eastern Kansas, leaving western towns dry at this point. There may be another piece of energy that tries to trigger a chance for showers next Thursday night. Depending on the timing and temperatures, a few flurries are possible farther north. Something to watch as temperatures drop again by the end of next week below average.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman