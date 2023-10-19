After a gorgeous, sunshiny day, crystal clear conditions prevail overnight with comfortably cool temperatures.

Friday will be unseasonably warm with widespread highs hitting the 80s. A few 90s will also be on target farther southwest.

We will also have a great deal of sunshine before a weak cold front works through the area on a dry note early this weekend.

Temperatures will drop by a few degrees Saturday with an uptick in cloud cover especially across southern Kansas. The high-pressure system behind this front will track to the east, increasing winds speeds Sunday. As a warm front lifts northeast across the state Sunday with a small ripple of energy, a few showers and a random rumble will develop in northern Kansas. This will be spotty and a rather quick hit before tracking away from us.

We are watching Hurricane Norma in the Pacific off the coast of Mexico.

This system will come ashore as a deepening system in the western half of the country interacts with it next week. Both systems working in tandem could be fantastic news for our drought-prone state.

Rain begins Tuesday and extends through next Thursday, possibly Friday, depending on how quickly this moves through the central portion of the country.

Exact location of the heaviest rainfall will be worked out as we get closer. If models come to fruition, parts of Kansas could easily see 2″ or more of much needed rainfall.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 52 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 53 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman