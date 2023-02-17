Three cheers for the weekend and a warm-up! We started to feel the winds of change Friday allowing more warmth to overspread the Sunflower State.

Overnight, it will be another bitter one before becoming even better Saturday.

There will be an increase in mid and upper level cloud cover Saturday as a small disturbance works through the region. It might be able to squeeze out a sprinkle, but not much moisture is to be had.

Highs will offer up more 50s especially in locations that did not get the snow earlier in the week.

Winds will become stronger into the first half of the weekend with gusts approaching 45 MPH. A wind advisory may be needed for some of our counties.

Temps keep rising on Sunday with more sunshine and less wind. The warmth will carry over into early next week with many communities hitting highs in the 50s and 60s.

Next storm system on the horizon will be late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain looks more likely East with a wintry mix north of I-70.

Temps will crash behind this feature and feel more like the Arctic to round out the end of next week. Once again, this type of cold does not linger long before moderating the following weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 27 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or shower. Hi: 55 Wind: SW/S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 29 Wind: S/SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman