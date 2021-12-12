Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth and wind increase early this week with a high grassland fire threat

We are locking into a stretch of above average temperatures early this week. As dry as it is with gusty winds and warm temperatures, there will be a continued concern for wildfires.

High temperatures early this week will be in the 60s and 70s. The potential is there to break a few records Tuesday due to the heat with even more across the state Wednesday.

A cold front will cruise this direction Wednesday. Winds look extreme and will be sustained between 30 and 40 MPH! Gusts may exceed 60 MPH as this front passes through the region!

Model guidance has been consistent over the last week showcasing these intense winds. Grassland fire danger will be exceptionally high Wednesday and any fires will spread quickly!

The atmosphere will have some moisture to work with enabling the approaching system to spark a few thunderstorms from central into eastern Kansas late Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Timing will need to be fine-tuned as we get closer because it will rest on how quickly the cold front tracks through the region. A storm or two may reach severe thresholds as we will have some instability and dynamics to work with that could enhance this threat. In addition, locations near the Kansas/Nebraska state line may have a brief window to see flurries and light snow Wednesday evening into the early overnight before drier air wins out.

Temperatures will cool the remainder of the workweek behind this frontal passage and reflect more seasonable norms. At the end of the week, we have another reinforcing shot of cooler air that will keep overnights bitter and daytime highs chilly into next weekend. With this change, light rain may form farther east. Unfortunately, most of our region misses the moisture train as drier air will rule except for counties farther southeast.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman