Sunshine is back and warmer temperatures are on the way this weekend. As the snow continues to melt to the north, temperatures will remain slightly cooler. Winds will start to increase Sunday as our next cold front takes shape on Monday. This will help to boost daytime temperatures into the 60s with winds turning gusty Sunday afternoon.

Winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH will be possible.

Fire Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued for some Sunday.

Temperatures take a slight detour Monday afternoon, but most will remain above average for this time of year. The heat continues to build through the middle of the week with Wednesday looking to be our warmest day with temperatures into the 70s.

By Wednesday night, our next storm system is starting to take shape. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday from west to east. The system exits by Friday to the east as seasonable temperatures take shape Saturday afternoon.

3/12/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 46 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige