Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth carries over into Tuesday, cooler later this week

The warmth is here! Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s greeted several communities today! This is a huge change from a week ago when we had high temperatures in the single digits and overnight lows below zero. Plenty of sunshine is also being offered up.

Patchy fog is possible east of the Turnpike overnight. Temps will be typically cold in the 20s and lower 30s through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will soar above late February standards Tuesday afternoon.

The next cold front will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Winds will increase as it comes through, so you will hear it with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH. It may squeeze out a few sprinkles near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Temperatures will turn back to the 40s with some 50s the remainder of the work week.

We have a chance for flurries and light snow near the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Any accumulation will be light.

Another system Friday will be quick and for central into eastern Kansas. Rain and snow are possible with light amounts, depending on the timing.

This weekend, while we will get a brief bounce in temps Saturday, unsettled skies return Sunday into Monday.

This will bring widespread rain and snow to the region. This timeframe will need to be monitored as it is still many days out and the track will change.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman