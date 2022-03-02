The Wichita area will be near record heat territory for this afternoon. Daytime highs across the entire region will make a return to the 70s and 80s today. This spring-like heat is more on par for temperatures we commonly see in May. This taste of spring will not linger long as our pattern starts to break down through the end of the work week and into the weekend. Winds turn breezy as this pattern becomes more unsettled Thursday which will lead to heightened fire danger. Due to ongoing drought, outdoor burning is not advised.

Winds gusting in excess of 40 MPH will be possible Friday into Saturday. This will push temperatures into the 70s and 80s once again as moisture builds into the region. Incoming moisture will help to fuel rain chances by the weekend. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday, but a better potential looks to arrive on Sunday. Portions of western Kansas may find some snow mixing in Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonable levels next week.

3/2/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 81 Wind: W/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 41 Wind: SW/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 48 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 26 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 29 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.