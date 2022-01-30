We are smooth sailing into Monday as our next storm system gathers organization across the Pacific Northwest.

Above average temperatures will prevail. Winds have switched around today due to a weak frontal passage, costing us a few degrees this afternoon.

Quiet conditions through the overnight give us plenty of stars. Expect lows tonight to fall into the 20s. Colder in the teens where snowpack remains out west.

Chilly temperatures will transition much warmer Monday afternoon ahead of a much stronger, Arctic cold front. Highs Monday will be in the 50s and 60s with loads of sunshine. Remaining snowpack communities will be cooler primarily in the 40s and lower 50s. Wichita will make a run for the mid-60s before it all changes Tuesday.

The Arctic front coming in Tuesday will signal a much colder shift for the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will struggle to even approach freezing in its wake.

As a system tracks to the south of us, it will have the potential to be impactful with several inches of snow possible from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The event begins as rain developing along the front Tuesday afternoon.

After sundown, colder air keeps pumping our direction, changing rain over to a wintry mix before blossoming into widespread snow.

There are several factors to work through the next 24-36 hours. One being the storm’s track. Latest model trends are much farther south.

This positioning along with high pressure building in from the north, may limit snowfall totals north of I-70. South of I-70 stands a better chance of accumulations.

We may have a max of higher snowfall totals near and East of the Turnpike where several inches of snow are possible into Wednesday. We will need to watch the uptick in moisture with the changing temperatures.

Where this initially lines up and persists will be the focus for higher ice totals. This may be over southeast Kansas. The slightest shift in this system to the north or south will drastically change not only amounts, but precipitation type and for how long.

Needless to say, be ready for travel troubles Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Arctic air is like molasses. Once it moves in, it will be hard to shake for a few. Added snow will delay this process which keeps us in the cold into next weekend. Temperatures look to return to average by the start of the following week.

Once this week’s winter event wraps up Wednesday night, we are looking at calmer conditions into the weekend. Next system on deck appears late next Monday into Tuesday. Looks like only a small portion of our viewing area may benefit from this moisture.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman