Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth ends, next cold front on deck

We stayed on the mild side today, but Chiefs fans will be in the chill for this evening’s game. Not too bad given Kansas City standards this time of year.

Clouds are more prevalent across Nebraska and some of this will break off and shift to the southeast, affecting mainly northern and eastern Kansas through evening.

Temperatures overnight will be milder than what they could be for this time of year. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Unseasonable warmth is taking up residency through Monday before the next front comes through the region. Monday afternoon many of us will be able to warm into the 50s and potentially lower 60s across southern Kansas.

The wind shift occurs from northwest to southeast during the day, opening the door to much colder days the remainder of the work week.

There is a disturbance that will arrive Tuesday which will bring some moisture to the region.

This affects our counties in Nebraska through western Kansas and into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There is a slight chance a few flurries or a brief snow shower makes it closer to the Wichita area late Tuesday before this system exits.

However, accumulation looks most likely out west. From Norton to Dodge City and points west will have accumulation beginning Tuesday and ending Tuesday night as much colder air spills our direction. Roads will have enough accumulation out west to cause slick travel.

Highs Tuesday into Wednesday will be below average. Temperatures start to moderate Thursday. There is another impulse or weak wave by Friday.

Currently, we look to be dry with the Rockies to our west catching some snow and moisture pooling to the southeast of us into Oklahoma and Arkansas. Next weekend looks pleasant and mild with highs returning to the 50s and 60s.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman