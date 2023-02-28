Another beautiful and mild day is underway. Through early evening, we need to be weather aware in the southwest as Fire Weather Warnings remain in place. Winds are stronger today out west. That combined with the low humidity, warm temps and dry vegetation, conditions are ripe for wildfires.

Overnight, a wind shift moves through briefly bumping up wind gusts. Temps will not be too cold, yet tolerable, to end February and start March.

Temps on Wednesday will start to come down. Temperatures around Wichita will be cooler but still mild enough to reach into the lower 60s.

Wednesday night clouds start to crowd and a touch of snow is possible farther northwest as our next storm system approaches. How far north or south the track goes will greatly determine how much snow we will see.

Thursday morning we begin to see more snow in the northwest, a wintry mix in the southwest and rain developing farther East closer to Wichita.

There will be a temperature divide keeping spots north and west more in the snow with rain farther southeast.

Overnight as temperatures cool, rain will mix with a little snow around Wichita.

Accumulations will be heavier north and west. Not much accumulation for snow around south central Kansas due to the delay for the cold air.

Temperatures stay cool Thursday into Friday. Friday night into Saturday morning, a quick mover of a disturbance tracks from west to east. Locations north and west will pick up a quick shot of snow. Flurries are also possible farther south.

Once this clears for the weekend, temperatures will warm to the 50s followed by the 60s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: SW/N 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW/E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 32 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 31 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 63 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman