Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth holds on to wrap up November, some locations near record heat Monday

Sunshine took us through the end of the weekend and contributed to some stunning sunset views across the Sunflower State.

A mainly clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s with a light southwesterly breeze on hand.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue to settle in over the next several days. Some locations will be close to record heat Monday afternoon. Locations that could reach or exceed record high temperatures Monday include Salina, Hutchinson, Russell, Arkansas City and Great Bend.

Temperatures will rebound into the low to middle 70s.

A cold front sets up Tuesday, but there is not much moisture associated with this system. It will sweep through the state dry leaving plenty of sunshine behind through most of the upcoming week.

As winds turn back out of the south, temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year. Average temperatures for late November range between the upper 40s and lower 50s for daytime highs.

Tuesday’s cold front will not dip our temperatures too far as afternoon highs will remain into the upper 50s and 60s through midweek. We will see the thermometer climb back into the middle and upper 60s to near 70 degrees through Thursday.

By Friday, another cold front takes shape and will look to bring another drop in temperatures headed into the upcoming weekend. The strength of this front will determine how far temperatures tumble and will be monitored in the days to come. In the meantime, abundant sunshine and dry weather will prevail through the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige