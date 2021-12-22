Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warmth is just ramping up, elevated fire concerns into Christmas

Warmer winds are taking over! Our first full day of winter is well above average.

This trend continues even after our next cold front moves through by Christmas.

Overnight lows will be chilly, but also trend milder ahead of this next frontal passage.

We will see more widespread 60s for Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Elevated fire concerns pop up to the northwest.

The next cold front approaches Friday. The timing will be important. As it inches closer, we will see an increase in wind gusts. As dry as it is, we need to keep a close eye on any wildfires that may form heading into the holiday.

Strongest wind gusts look to arrive to the southwest first and increase overnight into Saturday morning. Gusts 35 to 45 will be common. Isolated gusts in excess of 50 MPH are also a possibility focused from southwest Kansas into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

No rain comes through with this wind shift as the cold front will be rather weak. Fire weather concerns will rise and a Fire Weather Watch is now in effect.

Temperatures reset slightly on Christmas. Clouds will then return to the region, a sign of unsettled weather beginning to return to the Central High Plains. A system produces rain east Sunday night into Monday. Most miss the connection on this one as it rapidly tracks away from our region.

Temps will be warm enough to support a cold rain. Another impulse may briefly bring rain showers from central into eastern Kansas early Tuesday morning. Temps look like a cold rain with snow north. Something we will monitor closely as next week’s systems come into better focus.

Enjoy the warmth we are given this week while it lasts. Models are pinpointing a potential weather pattern change within the first week of the New Year. This could bring a chunk of Arctic air our way, dropping temperatures well below average and quite bitter for not only our overnights, but also during the daytime.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman