Storm Track 3 Forecast: Watch for slick spots and ice, chilly start to the weekend

After a record setting day for snowfall in Wichita, some locations were able to pick up well over 6″ of snow. Others saw more of an icy mix early on or too much dry air as the system slid farther east limiting the amount of snowfall New Year’s Day in other spots across the region. Keep an eye out for the slush refreezing tonight on less treated or cleared roadways and sidewalks.

Most of the snow is over for tonight, but a few flurries may linger into Saturday morning for portions of southcentral Kansas. We are not expecting anything significant to come from this as the last little bit of moisture clears the region and we work sunshine in for the rest of the weekend.

Expect another chilly night to take over with lows back down into the teens and 20s.

Places that picked up snow will sit a little cooler this weekend than surrounding areas that did not receive snowfall. Expecting daytime highs to be back into the 30s to 50s through the weekend.

Something else to monitor for areas that saw snow New Year’s Day will be a foggy start to the day Sunday. As warmer air rides over the snowpack overnight, areas of fog look to develop, and as temperatures fall below freezing, we will have to watch for freezing fog.

The south wind along with more sunshine breaking through the clouds this weekend will help temperatures quickly warm back up into the 50s through early next week.

Another system looks to arrive midweek that could bring another chance for rain and snow to the Sunflower State.