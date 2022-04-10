We have quite the mild start across the Sunflower State, especially closer to the Wichita area. Stronger winds out of the south are helping usher that warmer air into place. We do however have a cold front that is beginning to work into the state. This will keep those in northwest Kansas a bit cooler this afternoon. Expect a range of 60s to upper 70s by this afternoon.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest as the front continues its march through Kansas today. With gusts upwards of 50 mph, we have another high fire danger day. Fire Weather Warnings are in place for northwest Kansas through the evening.

Once the front reaches southern Kansas, it will stall out a bit. As it does so, it will also tap into a slightly better environment for thunderstorm development. Right now it looks like storms will likely be confined to along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

This activity fires up later in the evening into the late Sunday hours. An isolated cell or two could become strong to severe with hail and gusty winds being the main concern for any storm that does become severe.

This is not the only round of strong to severe storms we are expecting. Monday looks rather quiet, but a new system will bring storm chances later in the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has already upgraded parts of eastern Kansas to an Enhanced Risk. All storm modes look possible as of now, including tornadoes. We need to make sure we stay weather aware, especially if you have outdoor afternoon and evening plans.

Temperatures through Tuesday will be warm. It even looks like Tuesday will be our warmest day of the season so far as highs climb into the mid 80s. The cold front that comes through later Tuesday night will reset our temperatures to the 60s for the remainder of the week. Those to the northwest likely only see highs in the 50s.

4/10/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 76 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 47 Wind: N/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 71 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears