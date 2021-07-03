Storm Track 3 forecast: Watching out for some storms West

We’re tracking some thunderstorms in northeast Colorado. The activity is currently drifting east-southeast at only 5 to 10 mph. If these storms manage to hold together and keep their current heading, it will still be a few more hours until they reach the Kansas and Nebraska state line.

High winds and some hail are the biggest concerns with this activity and a severe t-storm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. mountain time.

For the overnight we’ll have generally partly cloudy skies with a few of those thunderstorms possible in the west. Lows in the 60s are forecast.

The next round of storms on the Fourth will be west of I-135, as some late-day activity pops up. Look for highs in the 80s and 90s.

High winds and some hail will be the main concerns with tomorrow’s activity, especially for southwest Kansas around the Elkhart and Liberal area.

Highs will stay in the 80s with the better chance of storms by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week before another warm up kicks in.