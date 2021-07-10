Storm Track 3 Forecast: Waves of storms followed by brief cool down

We are seeing a very active start to the weekend across the state of Kansas. Numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have rolled in over the last 6-8 hours, but activity started to die off early Saturday morning. The severe thunderstorm watch was allowed to expire.

Most of our reports have been wind related, with gusts upwards of 70 mph.

Storms continue to move off to the south and east over the course of the morning and they will likely fall apart as they do so. These storms are firing up along a frontal boundary. As that front continues to move south, it will likely spark up more showers and thunderstorms later on this afternoon and evening during peak daytime heating.

Those that did not tap into storms this morning will likely see a better chance this afternoon and evening, especially across South Central and Southeastern Kansas. There will be better moisture available in those areas, with dew points in the lower 70s for some.

We do have a slight/enhanced risk for these areas. This means numerous storms could and likely will become severe. Strong wind gusts remain a big concern with any strong afternoon storm, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The latest guidance is timing the re-firing of storms early afternoon and lasting into the evening as the front continues south. I am seeing signs of the best storm chances to stick on and east of I-35 for the most part.

Highs on Saturday should be a bit cooler across the state thanks to this front with highs in the 80s. It will be very humid however until the front full passes South Central Kansas.



Sunday looks to be out coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 80s across most of the state. A few stray showers and thunderstorms could bubble up mainly to the east. Enjoy the cooler temperatures as hot air looks to surge back in for a good chunk of this upcoming week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears