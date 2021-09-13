Storm Track 3 Forecast: Waves of strong storms, brief heat relief on the way

A boundary is stalled to the north, for now. This will draw attention to our northwest counties this evening as a few storms fire.

A Marginal Risk is positioned to include McCook, Goodland, Hill City and Colby. A storm or two may become severe for damaging winds and large hail.

The door to our limited chance for severe weather does not open until after 7 PM and should wane by midnight. Any leftover activity will drift to the east and weaken into the overnight, primarily near and north of I-70.

This boundary will slowly sink to the south Tuesday. Cities south of it will bake another day in the 90s, however, the heat will not be as intense as it has been the last few. Milder air is trying to work in our direction and will be here for everybody by midweek.

Before we are on the more refreshing side of this front, we stand a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. There is a large area stretching across the Sunflower State under a Marginal Risk for hail and high winds. The atmosphere will be unstable enough with the right amount of moisture to produce not only damaging winds and hail, but localized heavy rainfall.

The position of the front will be important for storm initiation by Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

Storms will continue to form along this front through Tuesday night, clustering into a complex of heavy rain and thunder. This will depart Wednesday morning.

While temperatures take a detour from the heat Wednesday with highs in the 80s, we will turn toasty again Thursday. The heat will build over the weekend with dry conditions before a potent cold front comes in early next week. If model guidance comes to fruition, we could be looking at highs the middle of next week in the 60s and 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and lower 50s. Stay tuned!

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas is alive and well in the Gulf. It could approach hurricane status as it makes landfall early this week. It will affect Texas for several days, bringing widespread rainfall between 5″ and 10″ with localized amounts between 10″ and 20″ from Corpus Christi to Houston in addition to the Louisiana coastline.

Flooding will be a major concern along this stretch as the work week continues seeing as this storm will be slow to leave the Lone Star State as it eventually curves to the northeast. Kansas will not partake in any of the remnants as our approaching cold front this week will drive Nicholas northeast.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman