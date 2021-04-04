Storm Track 3 Forecast: Way above average until a cold front brings storms and cooler weather

Temperatures are on the climb today. Similar to yesterday, the 70s will be more likely through our central counties with 80s out west.

A southerly wind will pick up a bit from 10-20 MPH through the afternoon and evening.

A disturbance out west that is lingering near the Kansas/Colorado state line could spark up a shower or storm tonight. Our west and northern north central counties may watch for the lingering system tomorrow morning before it dries out.

This system will keep clouds around during the work week with another small chance for an isolated shower or storm Monday night and into Tuesday, but the better chances for rain will be through the mid week.

A low pressure system and front will move through and bring showers and storms later on Tuesday.

Storms will be on the stronger side as they pass through our north and south central counties. We need to watch for large hail and strong wind gusts from isolated systems.

Not everyone will see rain. While isolated storms are likely, better chances for impressive rainfall will be to the north and then east of Kansas. Wind will keep strong even after this system tracks through. We need to watch for dangerous fire conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

Even after wind turns around to a northerly flow, wind speeds won’t relax until Thursday.

Temperatures will also warm to the 80s ahead of this system then drop quickly to the 60s behind it. Temperatures rebound to the 70s before the weekend.