Storm Track 3 Forecast: We say goodbye to recent warmth, chilly air returns

The next cold front on deck is trucking this way. Before it arrives, many communities were able to experience another day of above average temperatures.

Winds are on a path to a stronger future as gusts will increase across the state tonight. Gusts between 30 and 40 MPH will be common. A random gust to 50 MPH is not off the table as this cold front cruises through the region.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from late Wednesday morning until 5 PM. Burning is not advised as gusty winds and lower humidity levels will allow for fires to get out of hand quickly.

Overnight temperatures are not too bitter but there will be a noticeable difference from the northwest corner to the southeast of Kansas early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning into the early afternoon, low overcast, drizzle or a light rain shower will be possible near and east of I-35.

Areas to the northwest may see flurry or raindrop, but nothing of significance. Clouds will eventually give way to more sunshine from west to east as the day continues with highs taking a 20-degree detour through the afternoon in the 40s and 50s.

With clearing clouds and a fresh pool of colder air, some of the coldest overnight lows of the season are on the way for Thursday morning. Lows in the teens out west and 20s the remainder of the state are expected.

As sunshine takes over Thursday, highs will be cooler than average in the 40s and lower 50s. We will be on a warming trend Friday into Saturday before the next cold front. How quickly that cold front arrives is important because a slower arrival time may give us a brief afternoon boost before cooling into the following week.

Looks like light rain is possible farther east Sunday evening into the overnight.

Model guidance is still hinting at unsettled weather next Wednesday into Thanksgiving. However, it looks rather disorganized for our region and not looking fruitful currently for moisture nor causing any travel troubles. We will watch trends closely as we get closer to the holiday. Thanksgiving looks rather chilly with below average highs in the 30s out west and 40s farther east.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman