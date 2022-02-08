Fire Weather Warnings are in effect through early evening.

This part of our viewing area has not been blessed with moisture like many other places have been with our last 2 winter storms.

That said, dropping relative humidity, increasing wind gusts to 40 MPH and unseasonably warm temps over dry vegetation or fuel, is the perfect recipe for wildfires. If you look at a visible satellite image of Kansas from earlier this afternoon, you can see the lingering snow (about 6″ left to melt as of Tuesday morning in Scott County) to the burn scar clearly evident from the 4 Counties Fire last December over Paradise. Burning should be avoided!

Even where we saw snow, the ground is damp, but it has not been much to make a dent in our drought. We saw some minor improvements out west where the 20-27″ of snow fell last month. Most of the state sits in some degree of drought and this week will not help.

Winds fall off rather quickly after sunset this evening.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees, but not a significant change behind this boundary.

A quick-mover sweeps through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A rain-snow shower is possible. Looks rather disorganized and light. Temps may hover near the freezing mark through Thursday morning. While a sneaky slick spot cannot be ruled out, this looks to have minimal impacts across the region.

Another system skirts our viewing area Friday night. This may bring flurries and light snow near the Kansas-Colorado state line, tracking south into the Oklahoma Panhandle. This will usher in a much colder Saturday.

The chill does not last long. In fact, it is a glancing blow before we warm Sunday into early next week.

We need to keep an eye on February 16-17. Seeing signs of storm formation across the Central High Plains, capable of rain and snow.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman