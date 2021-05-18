Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weak thunderstorms will be hit and miss

Kansas and Wichita Weather Forecasts by Storm Track 3

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers and storms will be hit and miss today. Storms are popping up near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and tracking north right now. Spotty storms will be the trend overnight, but the severe potential is low. Weak thunderstorms will be the trend both today and tomorrow. Conditions stay cloudy with highs in the mid-70s through Thursday. A high-pressure system to the east will inch closer to Kansas. This will result in temperatures and wind increasing through the weekend. Rain and storm chances decrease, but it will not be dry. Expect hit and miss storms for the next 7 days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories