Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weak thunderstorms will be hit and miss

May 17 was the last day to request an extension to file your tax returns. So if you missed that deadline — and still haven’t made any payments — you can expect to owe a little extra to the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service expects taxpayers to file and pay their taxes by the annual deadline unless the taxpayer can provide valid “reasonable cause” for not being able to do so. Otherwise, interest begins to accrue on any unpaid balance, and penalties can be imposed for failing to pay and file your taxes.