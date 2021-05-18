Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weak thunderstorms will be hit and miss

Showers and storms will be hit and miss today. Storms are popping up near the Oklahoma/Kansas state line and tracking north right now. Spotty storms will be the trend overnight, but the severe potential is low. Weak thunderstorms will be the trend both today and tomorrow. Conditions stay cloudy with highs in the mid-70s through Thursday. A high-pressure system to the east will inch closer to Kansas. This will result in temperatures and wind increasing through the weekend. Rain and storm chances decrease, but it will not be dry. Expect hit and miss storms for the next 7 days.