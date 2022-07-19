Our dangerous heat headlines continued on Tuesday. Heat Advisories are in place for most of Kansas, with Excessive Heat Warnings for northern Oklahoma, and will expire late evening. We saw real temperatures as hot as 105 to 110 this afternoon, especially in southern Kansas.

The sun shines strong at times over the next few days, creating tough conditions to be outdoors in. Winds will also be up a bit out west. Avoid 12-5 PM outside if possible. Wear loose, and light colored clothing. If a surface is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it is way too hot for your pets.

As a weak boundary moves through the state this evening, it will switch winds for northern Kansas out of the north. Unfortunately this boundary is not bringing any colder air. It could however help spark up a random shower or storm into the afternoon and evening hours.

Not expecting any storm to become severe. Coverage will be more miss than hit.

This pattern is conducive of random spotty showers and storms simply due to all the heat and moderate humidity. Some of our high resolution model guidance is hinting at keep a random shower or storm through Tuesday night and Wednesday across southern Kansas, but again it looks like most of us stay dry.

Unfortunately we cannot expect much relief from these intense temperatures, only shaving a few degrees for Wednesday.

Most of us are expecting to bake in the lower 100s over the next seven days. Weekend plans will be best at a lake or a pool, or something indoors.

We will keep an eye on Thursday evening for the chance at a few more thunderstorms here in the Sunflower State. Guidance is in agreement for a disturbance to roll through into Friday morning, especially for the northern half of the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy.10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: NE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 102 Lo: 77 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 78 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman