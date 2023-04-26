Cloudy and damp conditions are continuing across the southern half of Kansas today as showers continue to move across the area.

Rainfall totals are approaching an inch in parts of southwestern Kansas, with rain expected to continue through much of the day.

Highs today will be cool in the upper 40s to low 50s where it is raining, but drier areas to the north will see highs in the 60s.

Showers will taper off in intensity and coverage tonight but lingering light rain will be possible overnight and early in the day Thursday.

Highs tomorrow will be milder in the 60s for most.

Another wave of showers moves in from the northwest tomorrow evening in association with our next cold front, and this will bring another round of rain chances for Friday.

Temperatures stay cool but we dry out this weekend.

4/26/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 55 Wind: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 44 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 64 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 61 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 66 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy.