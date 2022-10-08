We have a strong fall feel on the way for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s this morning and will not warm too terribly much into the afternoon. Most of us are expecting low to mid 60s. Winds remain light today which will be a welcomed change.

Temperatures will be cool thanks to an abundance of clouds in place, especially this morning. The farther north you are today the more sunshine you will see. A few showers could hang out into the early afternoon, mainly in southwest Kansas. If you see a shower, expect it to be light and not amount to much.

Clouds eventually clear for most of us overnight. This helps us drop back to the upper 30s and 40s for nighttime lows.

Warmer temperatures grace us on Sunday with the state trending back toward a mostly sunny sky and temperatures into the 70s.

The slightly warmer and above average trend will continue into the early part of next week before another frontal system clears Wednesday night into Thursday.

With the passage of the midweek system next week, a few spotty showers and storms are possible. This will not be a widespread event however. We need any drop we can get as our drought only worsens.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 65 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 51 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 77 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 70 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 71 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears