Sunnier skies today with breezy winds out of the north will keep temperatures near the seasonal norm. Highs reached the 40s and 50s for most, with northwest Kansas remaining our cold spot. Sunshine will lead us into the next several days with little chance of moisture on the horizon.

Temperatures continue to climb tomorrow as highs push into the 50s ahead of our next boundary.

A cold front will track across the state on Saturday. Strong, northerly winds will bring in a reinforcing shot of cold, dry air. This boundary will be a dry passage as it will not have any moisture to work with in the Sunflower State, but we will see cloud cover increase on Sunday.

Temperatures tumble for the last day of the year with sunny skies and highs in the 30s. New Year’s Day will stay cool, but we slowly recover as we enter into 2024.

Temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 40s by next Wednesday, with sunny skies holding tight to the region.

With no moisture anticipated through the end of the year, it is safe to say that Wichita and Salina will end 2023 with below-average rainfall totals, while Goodland and Dodge City will end with above-average rainfall.

This is reflected in our last drought update of the year, which shows extreme drought in central Kansas.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll