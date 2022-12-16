Winds remain gusty today as they continue to wrap around a slow-moving system that is gradually pulling away from our region over the Great Lakes. Cold temperatures this morning in the 20s combined with the wind produced wind chill temperatures in the teens. Winds have gusted over 50 MPH in parts of Western Kansas including 50 MPH at Leoti, 58 MPH at Pierceville, 51 MPH near Russell Springs, 54 MPH near Ludell and 50 MPH at Colby. A few flurries tracked across southwest Kansas earlier this morning. We will stay dry through the weekend with below average temperatures Saturday before a moderation to near normal Sunday ahead of our next cold front Sunday night. The northwesterly flow pulls in colder air over the course of the day with strong gusts anywhere from 30-50 MPH at times. Temperatures this afternoon only warm into the upper 30s, well below average for the middle of December. Those in northwestern Kansas will sit below average today, with highs only reaching the low 30s and partly cloudy skies.

If you need any last-minute shopping done this weekend, bundle up as you run your errands. Winds will ease some overnight under clear skies allowing temperatures to drop into the teens. We will even see some single digit lows in parts of Northwest Kansas by early Saturday morning.

Winds will be lighter on Saturday, but temperatures will stay cold.

Temperatures slowly climb back towards our seasonal average by Sunday as winds come around to the south ahead of our next cold front Sunday night.

This cold front will not only bring a reinforcing shot of cold air to the region but will also bring snowfall to the Sunflower State early Monday morning. Temperatures will be hovering in the mid to low 30s for southcentral Kansas, leading to a rain/snow mixture. Those farther north will see all snow. Moisture will struggle to move into western Kansas and will not see much precipitation out of this front.

Temperatures crash back into the 20s in the wake of Monday’s cold front. Highs sit in the mid-20s to the upper teens for the middle of the week. Overnight lows drop into the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives.

Another cold front tracks across the state come late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snowfall will move across the region, but the main concern will be the bitter cold that will settle in as we head into the holiday weekend.



Forecast for Wichita and SouthCentral Kansas

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 38 Wind: NW 15-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 42 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 25 Lo: 12 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 25 Lo: 8 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of snow.

Thu: Hi: 19 Lo: 6 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 21 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston