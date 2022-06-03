The Wichita Riverfest kicks off today and it looks like a beautiful evening for it! The festivities start warm in the 70s, falling to the 60s for the fireworks. Eventually, temperatures reach the 50s and lower 60s overnight.

We stay dry here in Wichita, but those across western Kansas near the Colorado state line need to watch out for a few thunderstorms as early as 6-7 PM. It looks like the 7 to 11 PM timeframe will be the sweet spot for a few of the storms to become strong to severe. Expect spotty coverage.

The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk approaching the state line, with a marginal risk extending a bit farther east to include a sliver of western Kansas. The threat into tonight is for hail and damaging winds.

As storms move from west to east into the overnight, they lose some steam. Whatever survives by early Saturday morning across central Kansas will be spotty and light. There are some outdoor activities scheduled early Saturday, so be prepared to throw a rain jacket on just in case a few lingering showers are still in place in your neighborhood.

Saturday afternoon looks mainly dry as highs bounce to the upper 70s and 80s again.

It looks like a gorgeous weekend during the daytime! This is not a washout, but a few more spotty showers are possible through midday Saturday. Those out to the northwest will need to watch for thunderstorms to bubble up again Saturday evening.

It looks like an isolated storm or two could also become severe in Saturday evening before dying off overnight into Sunday morning. Hail and gusty winds continue to be the concern with any storm that becomes severe.

We have off and on rain/storm chances in the forecast over the next week, but again this is not a washout. This pattern is active, bringing quick-moving systems through the region. Those out west could use more rain!

Temperatures feel spring-like in the near future. We are not seeing any signs of hot air surging back.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 79 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears