Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend warm up then work week showers and storms

Sunshine returned today along with some cooler temperatures, but a weekend warmup is right around the corner.

Temperatures will be back down into the 30s overnight.

As clouds clear out, winds will lighten up. Given recent rainfall, areas of patchy fog look possible by Saturday morning across southcentral into eastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

We are getting ready to head into a more active weather pattern. Weather systems passing us by will provide periods of cloud cover but will also act to kick up gusty winds this weekend through much of next week. Stronger gusts are expected to the west tomorrow.

This will increase the fire threat significantly given dry conditions and well above average temperatures. Fire Weather Watches and Warnings are in effect until through Saturday.

Temperatures will also be back into the 60s to near 70 degrees by Saturday afternoon.

Initially, we will be skipped on the moisture and instead find ourselves on a rapid warming trend into the 70s and 80s by the middle of the upcoming week.

Wednesday ushers in some chances for rain and even a few thunderstorms. Right now, portions of central into eastern Kansas look to sit in a more favorable area to see more organized showers and storms develop.

Another system will be on its heels that may take advantage of some cooler air that filters in after Wednesday’s storm which could keep snow chances in the picture for some by the end of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige