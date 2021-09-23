Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend warming, rainfall potential increases next week

The refreshing ride continues with a few more degrees added to the mix today.

Abundant sunshine spills over to mostly clear skies for much of the region this evening. Clouds will be on the increase from west to east ahead of our next disturbance later tonight. Once again, overnight lows will be comfortably cool.

Because of wildfires across the state line in Oklahoma, weakening winds overnight and more of a southerly flow, the air quality will drop early Friday morning across southcentral Kansas. The winds will increase after the sun rises and eventually switch out of the northeast as a cold front moves through mixing out this smoke.

A quick moving system comes through the region Friday. Sunshine will be filtered. A few sprinkles or a light passing shower is possible primarily north.

Farther north the cloud cover will be thicker and behind the boundary. This dividing line will cause a difference in afternoon high temperatures where points north will be cooler than those ahead of the cold front to the south.

Winds return from the south over the weekend, prompting a hotter stretch. Highs by the end of the weekend, especially out west, will be much warmer offering up more 90s in parts of Kansas. We will also have an increase in wind speed by the end of the weekend.

Trends are pointing to unsettled conditions next Tuesday through Thursday as a slow-moving system from the southwest inches our way and intensifies.

Moisture looks promising during this time, but there is still a lot to work out between now and then as the system comes into focus.

We will need to monitor for the potential of severe weather ahead of the next boundary as this storm system matures. After it passes, we will have another cooler change sweep through the region by the end of next week.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman