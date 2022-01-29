A gorgeous start to the weekend is underway. The sunshine and mild temperatures enjoyed by most today will stick around through Sunday.

Temperatures tonight will return to the teens and 20s.

Daytime highs climb into the 50s for many and 60s in some spots Sunday afternoon.

Warmer air and lighter winds will create favorable game time conditions for an afternoon Chiefs kick-off in Kansas City. Temperatures will remain in the 40s.

High pressure is building into the region to keep a calm weather pattern on hand through Monday.

The mild days will come to a halt by Tuesday as a strong cold front makes its way through the region.

Winds will turn gusty Tuesday and Wednesday as cold air spills into the region. How quickly the cold air arrives will be key to monitor as moisture collides with this front.

Initially, rain may be possible late Tuesday across southern Kansas before the cold air takes over changing everything to a wintry mix and snow.

The exact track this system makes will determine who could see the higher snowfall totals from this event.

At this time, this wintry system looks to have more widespread impacts across the state. We will continue to fine tune these details in the days to come.

Once this system clears to the east Thursday, high pressure builds as the Arctic chill settles in once again. This round looks to be a more prolonged blast of colder air with daytime highs into the teens and 20s likely through the end of the week. Reinforcing shots of colder air look to keep below average temperatures possible into next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige