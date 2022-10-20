You will notice some warm changes on the way for Thursday afternoon. Temperatures take a big jump to the upper 70s for most of the state. A few spots could hit 80 degrees. This is well-above our average for this time of year. Winds are nice and light with beautiful sunshine.

The biggest story is the summer-like stretch we are tapping into starting Friday.

It will not be horribly hot, but temperatures will be much warmer than we are used to at this time of year. We will see numerous days into the 80s through Sunday. It is a quiet but warm weekend.

Heading into Sunday, our winds will be incredibly strong. We could even see gusts up to 50 mph in spots. This is increasing moisture out ahead of the advancing front that will come through late Sunday.

Along the front, the ingredients will be in place for a few spotty showers and storms. The best timing looks to be late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Right now, the SPC is highlighting an area just to our northeast for a strong to severe cell. We will monitor trends if this shifts anymore south.

Next week looks to be cooler and closer to our average for this time of year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 78 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 86 Wind: SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 54 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 72 Lo: 40 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears