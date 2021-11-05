Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend warmth in the heart of fall

Sunshine took over to wrap up the work week.

A clear sky tonight will help to drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

With a wind shift back out of the south and abundant sunshine, daytime highs will return to the 60s and 70s which is a trend we will continue to see through the weekend.

Winds will be breezy across western Kansas Saturday afternoon. Some gusts could be closer to 30 MPH.

Fire Weather Warnings will go into effect at noon on Saturday until 6 PM MDT. Outdoor burning in this part of the state is not advised.

High pressure is building in which will anchor the sunshine and mild temperatures in place. Our average high in Wichita right now is 62 degrees, so above average temperatures will linger for a few days.

By late Monday, an area of low pressure starts to develop across eastern Colorado. This will turn our winds back out of the north in the northwestern part of the state as a cold front pushes to the southeast through Tuesday dropping temperatures to more seasonable levels.

Moisture at this time looks limited out ahead of this front through early next week, though a stray shower mainly from central into eastern Kansas cannot be ruled out Tuesday.

Another quick-moving storm system will develop on its heels. This will bring a better opportunity for scattered showers Wednesday.

A stronger northwesterly wind will aid in cooler than average temperatures locked in through the end of the work week. Trends are also hinting at a weekend rain chance for some which could provide a few snowflakes for northern Kansas.

-Meteorologist Erika Paige