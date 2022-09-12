After a cool and crisp weekend, we have some summery changes that make their way back into the region this week. From well below to now well above average, mid-September can be a time of major swings.

In between the major swing, temperatures will be close to average for this time of year for our Monday afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine with lighter winds out of the south/southwest. Humidity levels will be on the lower end.

80s quickly turn to 90s out there on Tuesday. This is going to be the standard for most of the next seven days. The weekend even turns a touch hotter in the mid 90s. Morning and evening hours will allow for the cooler and more pleasant temperatures, so try and make those outdoor plans during those times.

This stretch brings us anywhere between 5 and 15 degrees above our average for this time of year.

While temperatures climb, our rain chances stay mighty low. There are a few disturbances that will roll through the state mid to late week. We will be fairly starved for moisture, but an isolated shower or storm could be squeezed out of the atmosphere.

Western Kansas has a chance for a random shower or storm starting late Wednesday. With each event, most of us stay dry. However, a few could receive a healthy downpour or two.

Thursday and Friday chances continue as well. Slim and spotty is the name of the game. Most of our activity that develops will be late afternoon and early evening.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 61 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 93 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 96 Lo: 68 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears