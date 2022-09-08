While a nice cold front is on the way, we have to get through a few more days of sizzling heat before it clears the entire state. Highs on Thursday pushed into the 90s yet again. A few spots to the west made the 100 degree mark.

High fire danger holds in place through 8 PM for far northwestern Kansas.

This is the time of year that we are tapping into cooler nights while the afternoons stay downright hot. Nighttime lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s tonight.

A cold front begins to slide into northwestern Kansas during the day Friday. That means those in that direction will tap into those cooler temperatures first.

The front is rather low on moisture, but it could spark a few showers and storms during the day, mainly to the northwest.

The front continues its march through Kansas on Saturday. This will divide the state. To the north and west, it will be cool, to the southeast it will still be hot. All of us tap into beautifully cool air on Sunday. That is definitely the money day!

A few more spotty showers and storms are possible on that front for Saturday afternoon into the overnight. This chance will clear early Sunday.

Expect a pleasant start next week before the 90s make a quick comeback.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 95 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 61 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears