After another frigid start to our Friday, we will notice some slight improvements by the afternoon. Most of us will make it above freezing for the first time in days. We can expect a good deal of sunshine as high pressure begins to set in.

We have some welcomed weekend changes on the way! Most of us will sit in the 40s on Saturday with 50s quickly returning by Sunday. This is a quiet stretch of weather, so expect a mix of sun and clouds through the near future.

If you are fed up with this colder weather, do not worry. We have much warmer changes late weekend but mainly into next week. Many days in the 60s are likely. This takes us from well-below to now well-above average temperatures.

Our overall extended pattern favors warm air, but it looks like a few storms next weekend into next week could bring some much needed rain chances.

2/25/22 The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 33 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy

-Meteorologist Warren Sears