After a cold and dreary start to the week, we have some nice improvements on the way for the weekend. Friday highs will make a run towards 60 degrees for most of the state. A few will even jump into the mid 60s. Winds will be relatively light, becoming a bit breezy at times.

High Fire Danger returns today to parts of far north central Kansas. The Fire Weather Warning lasts through 9 PM.

A few spotty and light showers are possible this afternoon and evening, mainly to the north and east. Other than that, expect a slight uptick in cloud coverage at times.

We will notice another warm up heading into Saturday. Most of us will hit the mid to upper 60s, with a few spots out west nearing 70 degrees.

I am seeing signs of warm and windy conditions heading into Sunday, but specifically ramping up Monday and Tuesday. Our afternoon highs those days will likely jump towards 80 degrees.

Another larger storm system looks to impact the state heading into Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings another chance for measurable rainfall. On the other hand, colder and windy conditions will also accompany the system. Something we will keep an eye on.

3/25/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Warren Sears:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 63 Wind: N 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Hi: 65 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 39 Wind: E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 53 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears